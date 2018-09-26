News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut

09-26-2018
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will release "Voodoo Lounge Uncut", a live package from the band's North American tour in support of their 1994 album, "Voodoo Lounge", on November 16.

Filmed at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium on November 25, 1994 and broadcast as a pay-per-view event, the material was first issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year before an edited version was delivered on DVD in 1998.

This restored, remixed and remastered film contains ten previously unreleased performances from the event (see song list below), which features guest appearances by Sheryl Crow ("Live With Me"), Robert Cray ("Stop Breaking Down Blues") and Bo Diddley ("Who Do You Love?"), as well as the first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

The package adds five songs that were captured at Giants Stadium in New Jersey early in the trek that were a part of a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge" that was offered for sale during the tour.

"Voodoo Lounge Uncut" will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray/2-CD, DVD/2-CD, limited-edition 3LP red vinyl and digital audio and video. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


