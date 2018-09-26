Say Anything Stream New Song And Set Album Release

Say Anything are giving fans an early taste of what is to come with the release of a stream of a brand new track called "Pink Snot" from their forthcoming studio album.

The new album will be entitled "Oliver Appropriate" and was produced, mixed and mastered by Will Yip (Quicksand, The Menzingers, Turnstile) at Studio 4. It will be hitting stores on January 25th of next year. Listen to the new song here.

Frontman Max Bemis had this to say, "This record is the story of what would happen to the 'Real Boy' many people thought I was," Bemis says. "His band did well but then fell off hard. He'd be my age, of course, but he'd still be living in Brooklyn, struggling with financial woes, single and strung out."





