Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour
09-27-2018
Elton John will be giving fans in North America another chance to see him one last time with the announcement that he has added a new 25-date leg to his final tour.
The music legend announced the new stops on The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, with the newly added dates kicking off on September 4th of next year in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.
The tickets for these new dates are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 5th at 10am local time but check local listings. See the just added dates below:
9/4/19 - Salt Lake City - Vivint Smart Home Arena
