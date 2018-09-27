Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

Elton John will be giving fans in North America another chance to see him one last time with the announcement that he has added a new 25-date leg to his final tour.

The music legend announced the new stops on The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, with the newly added dates kicking off on September 4th of next year in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The tickets for these new dates are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 5th at 10am local time but check local listings. See the just added dates below:

9/4/19 - Salt Lake City - Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/6/19 - Las Vegas - T-Mobile Arena

9/7/19 - Las Vegas - T-Mobile Arena

9/17/19 - Tacoma - Tacoma Dome

9/18/19 - Tacoma - Tacoma Dome

9/21/19 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena

9/22/19 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena

9/27/19 - Edmonton - Rogers Place

9/28/19 - Edmonton - Rogers Place

10/1/19 - Saskatoon - Sasktel Centre

10/2/19 - Saskatoon - Sasktel Centre

10/4/19 - Winnipeg - Bell MTS Place

10/5/19 - Winnipeg - Bell MTS Place

10/22/19 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

10/23/19 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

10/25/19 - Indianapolis - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/26/19 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena

10/30/19 - Memphis - FedExForum

11/6/19 - Charlotte - Spectrum Center

11/8/19 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center

11/9/19 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center

11/12/19 - Cleveland - Quicken Loans Arena

11/13/19 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena

11/15/19 - Boston - TD Garden

11/16/19 - Long Island - NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum





Related Stories

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Little Big Town Take On Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online

Q-Tip and Demi Lovato Release Video For Elton John Cover

Elton John Getting All-Star Tribute Albums

Miley Cyrus Shares Photos From Elton John Grammy Tribute

More Elton John News

Share this article



