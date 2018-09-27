News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

09-27-2018
Elton John

Elton John will be giving fans in North America another chance to see him one last time with the announcement that he has added a new 25-date leg to his final tour.

The music legend announced the new stops on The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, with the newly added dates kicking off on September 4th of next year in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The tickets for these new dates are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 5th at 10am local time but check local listings. See the just added dates below:

9/4/19 - Salt Lake City - Vivint Smart Home Arena
9/6/19 - Las Vegas - T-Mobile Arena
9/7/19 - Las Vegas - T-Mobile Arena
9/17/19 - Tacoma - Tacoma Dome
9/18/19 - Tacoma - Tacoma Dome
9/21/19 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena
9/22/19 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena
9/27/19 - Edmonton - Rogers Place
9/28/19 - Edmonton - Rogers Place
10/1/19 - Saskatoon - Sasktel Centre
10/2/19 - Saskatoon - Sasktel Centre
10/4/19 - Winnipeg - Bell MTS Place
10/5/19 - Winnipeg - Bell MTS Place
10/22/19 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena
10/23/19 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena
10/25/19 - Indianapolis - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/26/19 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena
10/30/19 - Memphis - FedExForum
11/6/19 - Charlotte - Spectrum Center
11/8/19 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center
11/9/19 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center
11/12/19 - Cleveland - Quicken Loans Arena
11/13/19 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena
11/15/19 - Boston - TD Garden
11/16/19 - Long Island - NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum


