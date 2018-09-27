News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour

09-27-2018
Nick Mason

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will perform vintage material by the legendary UK band on a spring 2019 UK tour. Currently set to wrap up a fall European and UK trek with his band, Saucerful Of Secrets, this weekend, Mason has announced a spring series of five UK dates that will begin in Cardiff next April and end with two nights at The Roundhouse in London.

Billed as Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - after the group's second album - the drummer is joined by a lineup that includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator with late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

"This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of a spring 2018 UK club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." Read more including the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


