The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

(hennemusic) The Eagles will release an expansive, career-spanning box set collection, "Legacy", on November 2. The 12CD/DVD/Blu-ray package presents all seven of the California band's studio albums, three live albums, and a compilation of singles and b-sides alongside a pair of concert films: 1994's "Hell Freezes Over" on DVD and 2005's "Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne" on Blu-ray.

The group's four US No. 1 albums - 1975's "One Of These Night", 1976's "Hotel California", 1979's "The Long Run" and 2007's "The Long Road Out Of Eden" - are accompanied by a "Singles And B-Sides" disc that delivers the Eagles' debut 1972 single, "Take It Easy", edits of "One Of These Nights" and "Take It To The Limit" and other hits as well as non-album tunes like "Get You In The Mood."

A 15LP version of "Legacy" - which presents all of the music from the CD box without the video content - marks the vinyl debut of the 2000 "Millenium Concert" release and the long-awaited return to vinyl of 1980's "Eagles Live" after being out-of-print for decades.

Both sets are housed in slipcases and accompanied by a 54-page hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos, memorabilia, and artwork that encompasses the band's entire career. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

Eagles Launch 2018 North American Tour

Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set

Eagles Add Another New Date Due To High Demand

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour

More Eagles News

Share this article



