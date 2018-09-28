Charming Liars Return With Something Dark Alt-rockers Charming Liars have released their latest single "Something Dark." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Thought Flesh and Bone". With the release of sultry new single "Something Dark" through Chartmaker Inc/TAC, Los Angeles alternative band Charming Liars are continuing their growth and expanding their reach across the US and beyond. The song has been added to Spotify's New Noise Playlist out of the box and is making early inroads at Alternative Radio. After a recent two-month stint of sold-out shows with Dorothy, a fall tour with Welshly Arms and Glorious Sons will continue the band's break-out year in 2018 (dates below). Frontman Kiliyan Maguire had this to say about the track, "At its core, Something Dark depicts the painful aftermath brought on by years of unchecked power and how trust in the wrong hands can betray even the ultimate innocence. "In this song we find an unnamed darkness with a row of eyes staring blindly into it. We find also find our survivor. These lyrics serve as a reminder that vigilance and awareness are just words and mean nothing without action. This was the final song written for our upcoming album Thought Flesh and Bone that we will be releasing in late January 2019". Listen to the song here.

