Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour Harry Connick, Jr. have expanded his New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration tour that will continue to take him across the U.S. and also London & Paris this fall. This new leg begins on November 26 with Harry and his amazing band performing songs in tribute to New Orleans as well as some of his holiday favorites.



When the tour stops in New Orleans on December 15, Harry will play a very special show at UNO Lakefront Arena to benefit the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, which he co-founded in the Ninth Ward in the aftermath of Katrina.



New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Holiday Edition:

October 10 London, England The London Palladium

October 12 Paris, France La Seine Musicale

November 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

November 27 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts

November 29 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

November 30 - East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center for Performing Arts

December 1 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts

December 2 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center

December 4 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

December 5 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

December 7 - Charleston, SC - Gaillard Center

December 8 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

December 9 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

December 11 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

December 12 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

December 13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

December 15 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

December 16 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium

December 17 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

December 18 - Lincoln, NE - Lied Center for Performing Arts

December 19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

December 20 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre



Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour More Harry Connick, Jr News


