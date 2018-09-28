|
Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour
Harry Connick, Jr. have expanded his New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration tour that will continue to take him across the U.S. and also London & Paris this fall.
This new leg begins on November 26 with Harry and his amazing band performing songs in tribute to New Orleans as well as some of his holiday favorites.
When the tour stops in New Orleans on December 15, Harry will play a very special show at UNO Lakefront Arena to benefit the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, which he co-founded in the Ninth Ward in the aftermath of Katrina.
New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Holiday Edition:
October 10 London, England The London Palladium
October 12 Paris, France La Seine Musicale
November 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
November 27 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
November 29 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
November 30 - East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center for Performing Arts
December 1 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts
December 2 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
December 4 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
December 5 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
December 7 - Charleston, SC - Gaillard Center
December 8 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
December 9 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 11 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre
December 12 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
December 13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
December 15 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena
December 16 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium
December 17 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
December 18 - Lincoln, NE - Lied Center for Performing Arts
December 19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
December 20 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
