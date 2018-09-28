News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release 1992 Live Video For The Shortest Straw

09-28-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a 1992 live performance of their classic track, "The Shortest Straw", as the third installment in their live video series of songs from their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", ahead of the release of its expanded 30th anniversary reissue on November 2.

The song was filmed live at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 1992. Metallica's fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, two discs including never before released rough mixes, demos and live tracks, and an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin.

The limited edition, one-pressing-only deluxe box set includes the remastered CD and double LP versions of the album, "One" 10" vinyl picture disc, triple live LP set featuring a newly mixed version of the band's iconic show from Seattle '89 by Greg Fidelman, 4 DVDs, 11 CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never been available and were pulled from the band members personal collections. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Release 1992 Live Video For The Shortest Straw

Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show

Metallica Release Live Atlas Rise Video

Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series

Metallica Release Dreamy Live Video

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ace Frehley Wants To Be In KISS Farewell Tour- Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning Collection- Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering- more

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning His Collection

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

Clutch Forced To Postpone Shows Over Illness

Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'

Metallica Release 1992 Live Video For The Shortest Straw

Red Sun Rising Announce Together We Are Thread headline tour

Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour

Charming Liars Return With Something Dark

Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Boy In A Record Shop

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery

Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.