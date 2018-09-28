|
Red Sun Rising Announce Together We Are Thread headline tour
Red Sun Rising have announced that they will be launching their Together We Are Thread headline tour across the US which will feature support from Spirit Animal and Pretty Vicious in tow.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on November 2nd in Waupaca, WI at the Indian Crossing Casino and wraps on December 8th in Springfield, MO at The Riff.
The band also released a new music video for their track "Stealing Life" from their latest album "Thread." Watch it here. The band had this to say, "This song is about the aftermath of someone taking their own life, a topic that unfortunately hits very close to home with the band. That is why we are excited to be able to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Being able to affect actual change with our music side by side with the charity that changed our lives personally is a dream come true."
Red Sun Rising Tour Dates:
9/28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*
9/30 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center**
10/13 - Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock*
10/27 - Newport, KY - Thompson House***
11/2 - Waupaca, WI - Indian Crossing Casino
11/3 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End#
11/4 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
11/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Club at Stage AE
11/8 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
11/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
11/11 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia Nightclub
11/14 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
11/15 - Portland, ME - Aura
11/16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
11/17 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
11/18 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage
11/21 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11/23 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
11/24 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse TN
11/25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
11/28 - Wichita, KS - Wave
11/29 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
12/2 - Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo
12/4 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
12/6 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
12/8 - Springfield, MO - The Riff
