Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album

"Robin [Zander] just finished the last of the vocals about three days ago," Nielsen tells Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines, IA. "And I'm going next week or the week after - I'm not sure - back to finish the last three guitar solos. So wish me luck."

Cheap Trick issued the forthcoming set's lead single, "The Summer Looks Good On You", in May; the band co-produced the song with longtime collaborator Julian Raymond, who also worked on the outfit's last three albums.

The project - which is expected to be released either late this year or in early 2019 and will mark the Rockford, IL group's 20th studio album - follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas." Read more - here.