Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album (Week in Review)

.
Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is sharing an update on the status of the band's forthcoming new album, which they've been working on over the past year while juggling a hectic touring schedule.

"Robin [Zander] just finished the last of the vocals about three days ago," Nielsen tells Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines, IA. "And I'm going next week or the week after - I'm not sure - back to finish the last three guitar solos. So wish me luck."

Cheap Trick issued the forthcoming set's lead single, "The Summer Looks Good On You", in May; the band co-produced the song with longtime collaborator Julian Raymond, who also worked on the outfit's last three albums.

The project - which is expected to be released either late this year or in early 2019 and will mark the Rockford, IL group's 20th studio album - follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

