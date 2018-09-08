News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album (Week in Review)

.
Muse

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album was a top story on Monday: Muse have released a video for their new track "The Dark Side". The song comes from their just announced forthcoming album, "Simulation Theory".

The new studio album is set to hit stores on November 9th and was coproduced by the band along with Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland.

The new music video follows the group's previously established futuristic theme of the visuals for the songs "Something Human" and "Dig Down" and the band plans to release videos for each track on the upcoming album. Watch the new clip - here.

More Muse News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'

Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Muse Announce Special One Night Only Movie Theater Event

Muse To Stream Special 'By Request' Show Live

Muse Release New Song and Video 'Thought Contagion'

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Queen Will Rock You With Soundtrack To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds

The Sword Cancel Tour To Go On Hiatus

Singled Out: Stoned Jesus' Thessalia

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.