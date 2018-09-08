News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons (Week in Review)

.
U2

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) U2 were forced to end their September 1st concert in Berlin, Germany after just five songs when frontman Bono was struck with "a complete loss of voice."

Rolling Stone reports the second show of the band's European leg of their Experience + Innocence tour at the city's Mercedes-Benz Arena came to a halt after the singer, who struggled through the opening numbers, recognized he was in trouble.

"I'm so sorry... I was ready to sing for you, but something has happened and I think we can't go on," Bono told the crowd. "It's not right for you. I'm sure this is not a big problem but I'm gonna have to do something."

Bono then suggested that the band take a 10-minute break; however, the concert was ultimately called off. "We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation," said U2 in a statement following the event. "Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.

"We don't know what has happened and we're taking medical advice. As always, we appreciate our audience's understanding and all our fans' support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon." Read more and see video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

