Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Video For Classic Hit

The track originally appeared on the progressive rockers' third record, "The Yes Album", which marked the debut of guitarist Steve Howe in the lineup; he replaced original axeman Peter Banks, who gave the group their name.

The 2018 live release presents the ARW trio in a sold-out performance at the Manchester Apollo in early 2017 as part of a UK tour.

With audio mixed by Rabin and Paul Linford, the package presents new live versions of classic tracks from the iconic progressive rock outfit, including "Roundabout," "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "And You And I," "Hold On," "Heart Of The Sunrise," "Rhythm Of Love," "Awaken" and many more.

ARW were joined by bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Lou Molino III on the 2017 tour. Read more - here.