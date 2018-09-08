News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Video For Classic Hit (Week in Review)

.
Yes

Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Video For Classic Hit was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are streaming video of the band's 1971 classic, "I've Seen All Good People", as the latest preview to the September 7 release of the new package, "50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo."

The track originally appeared on the progressive rockers' third record, "The Yes Album", which marked the debut of guitarist Steve Howe in the lineup; he replaced original axeman Peter Banks, who gave the group their name.

The 2018 live release presents the ARW trio in a sold-out performance at the Manchester Apollo in early 2017 as part of a UK tour.

With audio mixed by Rabin and Paul Linford, the package presents new live versions of classic tracks from the iconic progressive rock outfit, including "Roundabout," "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "And You And I," "Hold On," "Heart Of The Sunrise," "Rhythm Of Love," "Awaken" and many more.

ARW were joined by bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Lou Molino III on the 2017 tour. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Yes News

