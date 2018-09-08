Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

With Frehley along as the opening act for the four-show run, the pair reunited on stage for a pair of encores in Melbourne on August 30 that included "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" from 1974's "Hotter Than Hell" and the band's signature 1975 hit, "Rock And Roll All Nite."

The duo regrouped again on August 31 in Sydney and September 1 in Brisbane to deliver encores of "Deuce" from the group's self-titled 1973 album, as well as "Rock And Roll All Nite."

The just-completed Australian trek by Simmons consisted of rescheduled dates from earlier this year, which the bassist was looking forward to and playing alongside his former bandmate.

"Ace and I haven't played together in Australia since 2001 and we'll have a lot of fun in the encore," said Simmons in a statement announcing the tour. "These shows give both of us the opportunity to dig deep into our catalog of songs and play songs that the fans probably thought they'd never hear live. Here's your chance!"

The pair reunited on stage for the first time in 16 years in 2017 shortly after the bassist joined the guitarist for a songwriting session for material that will appear on Frehley's forthcoming album, "Spaceman", when it's released this fall. Watch the video - here.