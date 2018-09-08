Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Carlile recently hinted at a return to music after his retirement from Of Mice And Men in 2016 due to his battle with Marfan syndrome and then last week he took to Instagram and shared a post that ignited the Linkin Park speculation.

The singer posted video footage of himself on stage with Linkin Park in 2014 with the caption, "'Don't turn your back on me, I won't be ignored.' @chesterbe @linkinpark". That led some to speculation that his return to music may involve Linkin Park.

However, Carlile addressed the rumor to Loudwire. He told them, "Chester is one in a billion. There's no way myself or anyone else for that matter would ever be able to replace him. Performing Faint every night on our European tour together & festivals stateside, was one of the most special memories of my career. New project, yes. LP, no." See his original post - here.