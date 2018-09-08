Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

The five-week run will open in Dublin on January 30 before hitting six UK cities - including Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, where Black Sabbath was formed - and then on to continental Europe.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," says Ozzy. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Osbourne's three-year "No More Tours 2" trek - which celebrates five decades of music since the 1970 release of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album - will mark the end of global touring for the legendary rocker by the time it wraps up in 2020. See the dates - here.