Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour (Week in Review)

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has announced dates for an early 2019 tour of the UK and Europe that will feature fellow metal legends Judas Priest, as part of his "No More Tours 2" farewell trek.

The five-week run will open in Dublin on January 30 before hitting six UK cities - including Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, where Black Sabbath was formed - and then on to continental Europe.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," says Ozzy. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Osbourne's three-year "No More Tours 2" trek - which celebrates five decades of music since the 1970 release of Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album - will mark the end of global touring for the legendary rocker by the time it wraps up in 2020. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

