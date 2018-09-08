|
Singled Out: Geneve's Orbit (Week in Review)
Singled Out: Geneve's Orbit was a top story on Tuesday: Singer-songwriter-producer Geneve just released a brand new single called "Orbit" and to celebrate we asked her to share the story behind the song. Here is the story: Orbit is outwardly a song about love, but one that transcends time and space. It narrates a story about two souls that in the beginning of 'time' divided, and have been searching for each other ever since. They have reconnected through various incarnations, but due to extenuating circumstances they are always pulled apart again. This song explores the possibility of them finally coming together for good in their final incarnation. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more - right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more - right here!