Soulfly Release 360 'Ritual' Video (Week in Review)

.
Soulfly

Soulfly Release 360 'Ritual' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Soulfly have released a new 360 video for their latest single "Ritual". The song is the title cut from the group's forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on October 19th.

Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera provided this background details on the new track, "We recorded it as an instrumental and ran out of time in the studio. We ended up having to fly (producer) Josh Wilbur out to my house to finish the vocals. He kept on telling me he wanted 'more of that tribal sh*t', like some of the stuff on our first record and Primitive.

"We ended up creating the chorus on the spot and layering something like 12 or 16 tracks of chanting for it. After we heard it and were listening back, we got really excited and were high-fiving each other. Josh just turned to me and said that that was what he wanted to hear as a fan, and he was really happy to get that out of me.

"We both knew it was a new Soulfly classic for the ages and had to be the album opener. I'm really proud of this song and I think old-school fans of my work are going to love it." Watch the video - here.

