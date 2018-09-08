News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue (Week in Review)

Twisted Sister

Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Twisted Sister have announced that they will release an expanded reissue of their 1983 album, "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll", on September 14th.

The second record by the New Jersey rockers - which also served as their major label debut - delivered three singles, including "I Am (I'm Me)", "The Kids Are Back" and the title track, while expanding the group's reach: the set reached No. 14 on the UK charts while peaking at No. 164 on the US Billboard 200.

The 2-disc 2018 reissue presents a remastered edition of the album alongside three studio bonus tracks - "One Man Woman," "Four Barrel Heart Of Love" and "Feel The Power," which previously appeared on the B-side of the "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll" EP - and a remastered version of the 2011 package, "Live At The Marquee 1983."

The band's live set at the legendary London venue captures the group in concert performing material from the second album - two months before its release - as well as tracks from their 1982 debut, "Under The Blade."

The expanded "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll" reissue will be available via 2CD, 2LP and digital formats. Read more - here.

