Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

The group recorded the follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles.

"It's a record we haven't done yet, I can tell you that," guitarist Jerry Cantrell tells Guitar World. "But it's also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It's got our fingerprint. And we're really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured." Read more - here.