Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

After opening the latest leg of the Concrete And Gold tour in Seattle, WA on September 1 - where Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear reunited on stage with Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic - the rocker suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest

"That's the last time I ever make out with Bono," says Grohl, referring to the U2 singer who lost his voice during a September 1 gig in Berlin, Germany that saw the group cancel the show after just five songs.

As a result, the Foos upcoming September 4 appearance at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB and September 6 concert at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB have been reschedule to next month, as follows: the new Edmonton date is now October 22 and the new Calgary date is October 23.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for these new dates; if a refund is required, refunds are available at point of purchase until September 25.