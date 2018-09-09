News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation (Week in Review)

Mastodon

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Mastodon recently cancelled a North American tour just days before its start due to a "critical situation" within the band's circle, and now a pair of the group's members are sharing further details about their decision.

Vocalist/guitarist Brent Hinds and drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor have revealed that the band's longtime manager, Nick John, is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"The most kind and beautiful being is in need of very strong amazing vibes more than a ever ..!," posted Hinds on Instagram alongside a photo of him with John. "My friend and manager @nickjzoso, who is mainly responsible for Mastodons success, has been stricken with pancreatic cancer and has been fighting so hard that he is withering away and taking a little bit of me with him."

"Help send all the power and love of the universe to our dear friend and manager Nick John," shared Dailor via Instagram with his own photo. "I don't know where Mastodon would be without him. He is absolutely integral to the success we have achieved as a band, not to mention one of the best people you'd ever hope to meet. We all deeply love and care for him. Send your love his way. Thank you."

Mastodon initially advised fans of their last-minute tour cancellation via social media, writing: "Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be cancelled. Mastodon would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their loyal fans as well as the fans of Dinosaur Jr. for their support and understanding at this time. The band hopes to make up these shows at a future time, but as of now, no plans for rescheduling have been set." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Mastodon News

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

