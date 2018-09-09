|
Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour (Week in Review)
.
Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Metallica opened the fall North American leg of their World Wired tour in Madison, WI on September 2nd and several videos from the kick off show have been shared online. The show at the city's Kohl Center saw the band deliver an 18-song set of tracks from throughout their career alongside tunes from their latest album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct." The show included a mini-cover of "Stupid Girl", a 1996 hit for Madison's own Scottish-American rock band Garbage by bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett. With the fall series of dates continuing through next spring, Metallica have announced that every 2018/2019 North American tour ticket includes a free mp3 download of the show you attend; check livemetallica.com for full details; as usual, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of the event. Just prior to the fall tour launch, Metallica streamed a video teaser of an upcoming 30th anniversary remastered reissue of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All." - here.
