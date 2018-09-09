News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Metallica opened the fall North American leg of their World Wired tour in Madison, WI on September 2nd and several videos from the kick off show have been shared online.

The show at the city's Kohl Center saw the band deliver an 18-song set of tracks from throughout their career alongside tunes from their latest album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The show included a mini-cover of "Stupid Girl", a 1996 hit for Madison's own Scottish-American rock band Garbage by bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett.

With the fall series of dates continuing through next spring, Metallica have announced that every 2018/2019 North American tour ticket includes a free mp3 download of the show you attend; check livemetallica.com for full details; as usual, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of the event.

Just prior to the fall tour launch, Metallica streamed a video teaser of an upcoming 30th anniversary remastered reissue of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart Show

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Queen Will Rock You With Soundtrack To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds

The Sword Cancel Tour To Go On Hiatus

Singled Out: Stoned Jesus' Thessalia

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.