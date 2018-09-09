Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

The show at the city's Kohl Center saw the band deliver an 18-song set of tracks from throughout their career alongside tunes from their latest album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The show included a mini-cover of "Stupid Girl", a 1996 hit for Madison's own Scottish-American rock band Garbage by bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett.

With the fall series of dates continuing through next spring, Metallica have announced that every 2018/2019 North American tour ticket includes a free mp3 download of the show you attend; check livemetallica.com for full details; as usual, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of the event.

Just prior to the fall tour launch, Metallica streamed a video teaser of an upcoming 30th anniversary remastered reissue of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All." - here.