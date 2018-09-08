Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

A member of the group from 2003-2009, Stone appeared on three albums: 2003's "Tribe", 2006's "Operation: Mindcrime II" and 2007's "Take Cover."

Lundgren - who replaced Stone in the lineup in 2009 - was previously a member of Seattle punk outfit Sledgeback and of original Queensryche singer Geoff Tate's solo group, and was briefly married to the rocker's stepdaughter Miranda.

Queensryche have been working on a follow-up to 2015's "Condition Human", which is expected to surface early next year. Read more - here.