Singled Out: Sima's Head Over Heels (Week in Review)

.
Sima

Singled Out: Sima's Head Over Heels was a top story on Wednesday: Rock / Pop artist Sima recently released a music video for her single, "Head Over Heels," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

'Head Over Heels' is about being in love. It's about finding that special someone who you can't get out of your mind, someone that you can trust to be by your side, no matter what.

The first verse saying, 'Before you, I was so used to silence, like a heavy stone was sitting on my chest, I was so numb, I couldn't feel a thing'. It talks about how sometimes in life we give up on love, because we get hurt so many times, that we become numb to it and forget how it feels to be in that vibration, to be in love head over heels with someone, until you finally meet that special person who changes all that and brings you back to life.

'So easily you're taking over me and I can't wait to be with you again, slowly you lifted all this weight, now I feel light again'.

I wrote this song when I was working on myself and growing spiritually and letting go of the things that don't serve me any more. I was letting go of old baggage, past experiences, insecurities, self doubts, negative beliefs and emotions regarding relationships. I started getting really clear on what I wanted out of life. For many years I was focusing on my career and I realized that I'm neglecting a big part of me that wanted to find balance in life.

I didn't want to deprive myself from things that are important to me. I wrote down the things that I want in a relationship and how I wanted to feel again after so many years of behind single and putting up so many walls. I knew the importance of the law of attracting, visualizing, feeling and creating that excitement and openness in order to allow everything that I want in life, including a loving, supportive and healthy relationship to come in. Writing about it and singing about it was my way of creating that law of attraction and that vibration. It's like a repetition of a mantra, a prayer, an affirmation to the universe. We all deserve to love and be loved and when you see it, feel it and believe in it, it's easy to attract it and know that it's out there for you. That's really what's the song is about opening my heart for love again.

Although 'Head Over Heels' talks about love and finding that special someone, it's not your typical love song. It has an intense badass rock sound. It's intimate and, at the same time, has in your face attitude of a woman who is not afraid to express her feelings and deep desires. Musically, the song has a cool arc. The song starts pretty stripped down with only a few piano and synths samples and by the time that the chorus hits, it has becomes a lot more rocking and intense. I wanted to create vulnerability and softness combined with electronic pop and a powerful rock sound with driving guitars, drums and intense, honest vocals and beautiful melodies.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself - right here!

More Sima News

