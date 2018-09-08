Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland

Tickets for the arena tour will go on sale Friday, September 7 at 10am via the usual outlets. Featuring lone surviving member Donald Fagen, Steely Dan recently completed an extensive North American tour with The Doobie Brothers.

Fagen will next be seen playing a series of US dates this fall that will include a nine-show residency at New York's Beacon Theatre, where he'll deliver full album performances of Steely Dan's "Countdown To Ecstasy" (1973), "The Royal Scam" (1976), "Aja" (1977), "Gaucho" (1980) and his 1982 solo album, "The Nightfly", alongside "By Popular Demand" and "Greatest Hits" nights. See the dates - here.