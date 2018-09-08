|
Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland (Week in Review)
.
Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Steely Dan have announced dates for an early 2019 tour of the UK and Ireland. The five-show run - with guest Steve Winwood - will open in Glasgow on February 20 before stops in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Dublin. Tickets for the arena tour will go on sale Friday, September 7 at 10am via the usual outlets. Featuring lone surviving member Donald Fagen, Steely Dan recently completed an extensive North American tour with The Doobie Brothers. Fagen will next be seen playing a series of US dates this fall that will include a nine-show residency at New York's Beacon Theatre, where he'll deliver full album performances of Steely Dan's "Countdown To Ecstasy" (1973), "The Royal Scam" (1976), "Aja" (1977), "Gaucho" (1980) and his 1982 solo album, "The Nightfly", alongside "By Popular Demand" and "Greatest Hits" nights. See the dates - here.
