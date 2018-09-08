News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment' (Week in Review)

.
Ramones

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment' was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming a live version of their classic track, "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment", from a 1979 performance as a preview to the September 21 release of an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1978 album, "Road To Ruin."

The song from 1977's "Leave Home" can be heard from a previously-unreleased recording of the band's entire 1979 New Year's Eve concert at The Palladium in New York that was broadcast live-to-air on WNEW-FM and featured on the third of three discs in the new package.

The reissue presents the original mix of "Road To Ruin" alongside a new 40th anniversary one by producer Ed Stasium, as well as more than twenty unreleased recordings - including rough mixes for every album track and a pair of unreleased outtakes: "I Walk Out" and "S.L.U.G."

The New York band's fourth record saw the introduction of drummer Marky Ramone, who replaced founding member Tommy Ramone after he left to do more producing and writing for the group. Listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Ramones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

The Ramones Stream Live Performance Of Classic Song

The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of Classic Hit

Little Steven Releases Cover Of Ramones Classic Christmas Song

The Ramones Stream Alternate Version Of Classic Song

The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of 'Cretin Hop'

The Ramones Expand 'Rocket To Russia' For 40th Anniversary

The Ramones Stream 'Pinhead' Remix From 'Leave Home' Reissue

Fleetwood Mac, Bowie, The Doors, Ramones Vinyl For RSD

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Queen Will Rock You With Soundtrack To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds

The Sword Cancel Tour To Go On Hiatus

Singled Out: Stoned Jesus' Thessalia

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.