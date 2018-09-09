|
Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music (Week in Review)
Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared a preview of new music from the legendary band in a video released by the rocker on social media. "Harmonica playing on new tunes!" writes Jagger alongside a clip of him performing in what appears to be a home recording studio setup. The video follows a recent post by the singer from the same location - guitar in hand - with the caption: "Back to it." In the spring of 2017, Jagger revealed the group were working on new music for a follow-up to the 2016 covers album "Blue & Lonesome." Watch the preview video - here.
