Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music (Week in Review)

Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared a preview of new music from the legendary band in a video released by the rocker on social media.

"Harmonica playing on new tunes!" writes Jagger alongside a clip of him performing in what appears to be a home recording studio setup. The video follows a recent post by the singer from the same location - guitar in hand - with the caption: "Back to it."

In the spring of 2017, Jagger revealed the group were working on new music for a follow-up to the 2016 covers album "Blue & Lonesome." Watch the preview video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

