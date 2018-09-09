Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and due in cinemas worldwide on November 2, the film follows the group from their creation in 1970 to the band's legendary 1985 performance at Live Aid - which Malek explains, was filmed during the first few days of the project.

"We shot the most iconic performance in rock history - Queen playing at Live Aid - on day one," Malek told Kimmel. "Our first shot was the four of us coming out onto Wembley Stadium stage as the members of Queen."

The actor was selected for the lead role by Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor who, Malek says, were often on set to help oversee the production; it was their support that gave him additional confidence about bringing the late singer's life to the big screen.

"The greatest honor, I think, from playing someone like Freddie Mercury," explains Malek, "is getting the acceptance of [his] legendary bandmates." Read more - here.