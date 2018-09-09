|
Singled Out: Hunter deBlanc's Sydney (Week in Review)
Singled Out: Hunter deBlanc's Sydney was a top story on Thursday: Alternative-pop star Hunter deBlanc recently released a brand new single called "Sydney" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story: I was performing out in Australia on a cruise ship for a few months, and my cabin didn't have much room-especially not for a full-sized keyboard for me to use for song-writing. So I started learning how to use Ableton, and experimenting with MIDI for the first time. Sydney started out as one of my very first Ableton demos, and some of the early sounds used in the first demo actually made it into the final track, like the little plucking sounds at the beginning, as well as the little hopping synth-bass sound that was inspired by New Order and Bleachers. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more - right here!
