Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

The tune follows the lead single, "No Erasin'", from the project, which marks the legendary Journey singer's return after more than two decades away from the music business.

Due October 5, "Traces" was produced by Perry and Thom Flowers and recorded at the rocker's home studio, with only strings done at Capitol Records.

"I started writing and recording these songs with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them," Perry explains. "Along the way, I rediscovered my love for music. Each track represents traces of my past, but is also a hopeful look into the future. I invite you to listen with an open heart."

Among the ten songs on "Traces" is a cover of The Beatles' "I Need You", from 1965's "Help!"; the track was written by George Harrison, who also handled lead vocals.