Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

.
Steve Perry

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin' was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is streaming a performance video of the track "No More Cryin'", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Traces."

The tune follows the lead single, "No Erasin'", from the project, which marks the legendary Journey singer's return after more than two decades away from the music business.

Due October 5, "Traces" was produced by Perry and Thom Flowers and recorded at the rocker's home studio, with only strings done at Capitol Records.

"I started writing and recording these songs with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them," Perry explains. "Along the way, I rediscovered my love for music. Each track represents traces of my past, but is also a hopeful look into the future. I invite you to listen with an open heart."

Among the ten songs on "Traces" is a cover of The Beatles' "I Need You", from 1965's "Help!"; the track was written by George Harrison, who also handled lead vocals. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

