Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The 15-show, four-week run will begin in Penticton, BC on October 23 and head east across the country before it wraps up in Moncton, NB on November 16

Joining Stone Temple Pilots on the trek will be Seether, Default and, on most dates, Age Of Days. Pre-sales are underway now through Thursday, September 6 at 10 PM, local time, with general public tickets available Friday, September 7 at 10 AM, local - through your usual ticket outlets and at stonetemplepilots.com

News of the Canadian dates comes just days after Stone Temple Pilots completed a summer concert series with The Cult and Bush. See the dates - here.