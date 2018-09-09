The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

Recently re-introduced by the previously-unreleased track, "Time Song", the 1968 collection was the last album by the group's original quartet of leader Ray Davies, guitarist Dave Davies, bassist Pete Quaife and drummer Mick Avory.

"I think The Village Green Preservation Society is about the ending of a time personally for me in my life," says Ray. "In my imaginary village. It's the end of our innocence, our youth. Some people are quite old but in the Village Green, you're never allowed to grow up. I feel the project itself as part of a life cycle."

The 50th anniversary reissue will be available in various formats, including 2CD Deluxe and digital editions, a single disc version and a Deluxe Box Set. Read more and watch the video - here.