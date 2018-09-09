News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds (Week in Review)

.
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds was a top story on Friday: Country music icon Dolly Parton has released a statement paying tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who passed away on Thursday (September 6th) at the age of 82.

Dolly shared the following tribute to her late friend, "Oh how sad I am today along with Burt's millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men.

"I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly". - here.

More Dolly Parton News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds

Grand Ole Opry Now Has A Dolly Parton Mural

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids

Adele Expresses Her Love For Country Legend Dolly Parton

Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More

Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Nashville Children's Hospital

Dolly Parton Reveals Hurricane Relief Efforts Details

Dolly Parton Talks New Children's Album 'I Believe in You'

Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album

Miley Cyrus Previews 'Rainbowland' Featuring Dolly Parton

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne- Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online- Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary- Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'- Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music- Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis- Fleetwood Mac- more

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Queen Will Rock You With Soundtrack To Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds

The Sword Cancel Tour To Go On Hiatus

Singled Out: Stoned Jesus' Thessalia

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

Fleetwood Mac Debut New Lineup On TV

Queen Biopic Star Opens Up About Making The Film

Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.