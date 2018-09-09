|
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds (Week in Review)
.
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds was a top story on Friday: Country music icon Dolly Parton has released a statement paying tribute to legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who passed away on Thursday (September 6th) at the age of 82. "I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly". - here.
