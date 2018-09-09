Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

The Michigan rockers are sharing the project's cover art and 10-song track list, including the first single, "When The Curtain Falls", which was made available earlier this summer.

The news was accompanied by a 45-second social media teaser video with a message that reads: "Those of us who cannot hear it, feel it. At the dancing of a heartbeat, is a reminder that humans love. I know that first in darkness, like a great drum in a mother's chest. The anthem of a peaceful army. To save all the world."

The album follows a pair of 2017 EP's - "Black Smoke Rising" and "From the Fires" - that earned raves from fans, media and fellow rockers. Following a recent performance of "When The Curtain Falls" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon - which earned the group a standing ovation from the studio audience - the host later tweeted: "You guys CRUSHED it." Read more - here.