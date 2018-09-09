Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Giving fans behind the scenes look at the project and the UK band's 1973 performances at New York's Madison Square Garden that make up the 2018 reissue, the program features interviews with all four members: Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham.

Arriving 50 years to the date of the band's first live show - as The New Yardbirds - in Gladsaxe, Denmark in 1968 - "The Song Remains The Same" soundtrack will be available via Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album's debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

The Super Deluxe Boxed Set will mark the first time the full-length film and soundtrack have been available in the same package. Check out the special and read more - here.