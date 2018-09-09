Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

The stand-along single "See Emily Play" arrived just two months ahead of Pink Floyd's album debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn"; while it was not included in the UK release, it did appear in the US version that was issued in October of that year.

The song resurfaced earlier this year during a spring series of UK club dates by Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, featuring the band's founding member and drummer.

Mason's first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London saw the rocker present vintage material from the legendary UK band's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era.

The drummer has just launched a month-long fall tour of the UK and Europe. "This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of the club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." Watch the video - here.