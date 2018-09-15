Alice In Chains Hit U.S. Top 20 With 'Rainier Fog'

Recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles, the project delivered opening week sales of 31,000 equivalent album units - including 29,000 in traditional album sales - according to Nielsen Music.

"Rainier Fog" also debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, marking the second time the Seattle outfit has topped all three, following the same feat with 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."

The US news follows word that Alice In Chains scored their first-ever UK Top 10 album with the record, which entered the charts at No. 9 in the country.

"Rainier Fog" marks the group's third album with singer William DuVall, who was brought into the fold in 2006 when the Seattle outfit regrouped following an extended hiatus after the 2002 passing of Layne Staley. - here.