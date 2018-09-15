Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

The updated version of the song from 1987's "Never Let Me Down" has just been issued alongside the set's lead track, "Zeroes (2018)", as a limited-edition double A-side picture disc.

"David Torn's ambient guitars start the song that now lead into a much darker world than its shiny predecessor," says producer Mario McNulty. "David sang all the backing vocals on this which I have kept."

As part of the fourth box set in the music icon's reissue series, McNulty oversaw a new production of the 1987 album featuring new instrumentation by Bowie collaborators Reeves Gabrels and David Torn on guitars, drummer Sterling Campbell and bassist Tim Lefebvre. Read more and listen to remixed - here.