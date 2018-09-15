News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over' (Week in Review)

.
Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over' was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Retro rockers Greta Van Fleet are streaming "Watching Over" as the latest single from their forthcoming debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

Due October 19, the project was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, Michigan.

"Music, a dialect that enables us to communicate with no cultural or linguistic boundaries, that enriches and binds a human community emotionally and spiritually. It is a tool of peace and a revolution of the soul where freedom and harmony preside," says the band in a statement about the debut. "The world is a place of beauty... full of color, full of luster, diversity and synergy, where we can freely agree to disagree without acrimony. There is no darkness without light, each sunrise brings a new day; we grow, we learn, and we love. Then it is our turn to share our tales of wisdom, of love and loss, light and darkness, life and death, before we ourselves move on from this life.

"We are searchers of truth as were our greatest ancestors. We are drifters, we wander lands of snow and sand in an age-old quest for answers that lie beyond this material plane. And in our search, we can encounter alluring deceptions that we mistakenly embrace as truths...sorcery.

"Today... a time where innocence still survives, wonder abounds and hope resides. Before us, an assembly of love, peace, and unity, a journey for wisdom, a renaissance. We are on the precipice of adventure... a fresh chapter... a new age...This is a call to arms... let us sing the Anthems of the Peaceful Army." Listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Greta Van Fleet

