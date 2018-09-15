News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Announces New Living The Dream Tour Leg (Week in Review)

.
Slash

Slash Announces New Living The Dream Tour Leg was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have announced dates for an early 209 tour of the UK and Europe in support of their new album, "Living The Dream."

The six-week, 21-show run - which will open in Offenbach, Germany on February 7 - will include four UK stops before it wraps up in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 19 at 9am via the usual outlets.

Due September 21, "Living The Dream" was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), who previously teamed up with the Guns N' Roses guitarist on 2014's "World On Fire."

The project marks Slash's fourth solo album and third with his band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

"I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel," says Slash. "I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about 8 years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great. With the addition of [guitarist] Frank Sidoris since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record."

Slash and the band will launch "Living The Dream" with a fall tour of North America that will begin with an exclusive show for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 11, ahead of the official opening night at the same venue two days later. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

