News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Talking Metal With Stone Sour Star and More (Week in Review)

.
Stone Sour

Talking Metal With Stone Sour Star and More was a top story on Monday: The Talking Metal podcast gathered an impressive roster of guests for the latest episode which features interviews with Roy Mayorga of Stone Sour, Night Flight CEO Stuart Shapiro, and Travis LeVrier & Navene Koperweis of Entheos.

The host of the popular podcast, Mark Strigl, fills us in on the topics covered: First up, Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga talks about Ozzy Osbourne, the deluxe edition of Hydrograd, his upcoming solo album, plans for another Stone Sour album, working with Soulfly, Ross Robinson, the NYC East Village rock scene of the 90s and much more.

Next, we hear from Night Flights' Stuart Shapiro. This interview starts 44 minutes into the episode. Topics include Night Flight, how he went about setting up the Night Flight-Plus streaming TV app, Dr. Ruth, Night Flight on IFC, the future of Night Flight, Stuart Samuels, Thomas Mullarney, Lonn Friend, the Metalhead VHS, and much more.

Our last interview is with Travis LeVrier & Navene Koperweis of Entheos and it starts around 1 hour 19 mins into the show. It was conducted on July 28, 2018 at Heavy Montreal. Here are some photos of Entheos that were taken by Pierre Bougault at Heavy Montreal.

John "Ostronomy" Ostrosky is the co-host of this episode. He and Mark talk about Glenn Hughes, Ace Frehley, Jetboy, Michael Butler, Vinnie Vincent, the Rock n Pod Expo and more. Listen - here.

More Stone Sour News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Talking Metal With Stone Sour Star and More

Stone Sour Go Deluxe- Between The Buried And Me Preview New Music- Halestorm Stream New Song- System Of A Letdown- more

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger 2017 In Review

Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor Explains 'Hyrograd' 2017 In Review

Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

Slash Rocks New Single On Late Night TV Show

AC/DC's Bon Scott Era The Focus Of New Book

Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

Aerosmith And Roots Walk This Way On Kids Instruments

John Mellencamp Returning With New Album and Tour

Singled Out: Sarra's Kerosene

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.