Yes Featuring ARW Release live Owner Of A Lonely Heart Video (Week in Review)

Yes Featuring ARW Release live Owner Of A Lonely Heart Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are streaming video of the band's 1983 hit, "Owner Of A Lonely Heart", from the newly-released package, "50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo."

The lead single from the group's eleventh album, "9015", delivered the progressive rock icons their first and only No 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100; the record reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 on its way to triple-platinum status for sales of more 3 million copies in the country.

In 2016, the trio hit the road for a series of concerts celebrating Yes' musical legacy of the seventies, eighties and nineties. Following a North American run, the group brought their live show to the UK in early 2017 and were captured in a sold-out performance at the Manchester Apollo.

With audio mixed by Paul Linford and Trevor Rabin, the package presents new live versions of classic tracks including "Roundabout," "And You And I," "Hold On," "Heart Of The Sunrise," "Rhythm Of Love," "I've Seen All Good People," "Awaken" and many more. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

