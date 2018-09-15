News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Announce 2019 European Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Ghost

Ghost Announce 2019 European Tour Dates was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Ghost have announced dates for an early 2019 tour of Europe in support of their latest album, "Prequelle." The group's fall 2018 tour schedule began with a sold-out headline concert at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on September 9.

The new three-week, 11-show series will begin in Lyon, France on February 3, with stops in Holland, Belgium, Germany and Norway before the trek wraps up in Stockholm, Sweden on February 23.

Ghost recorded their fourth album with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. Check out their upcoming dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Ghost News

