Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon (Week in Review)
Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon was a top story on Tuesday: Guns N' Roses have had blockbuster success with their live reunion featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan and now there are rumblings that the band will be making some new music. Lead guitarist Slash is busy promoting his new solo band album "Living The Dream" but was asked in an interview with L.A. Weekly about the possibility of new GNR material. When asked that question, Slash responded, "I feel pretty optimistic that we'll get something going sooner than later." They reported that he stopped short of confirming a new album but he had a twinkle in his eye. - here.
