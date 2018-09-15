Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

"For the next nine weeks, we're going to celebrate #30YearsOfJustice with a live video of each song from the record," says the band. "Let's kick this thing off with 'Eye Of The Beholder' shot live on a camcorder bootleg-style at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on December 10, 1988."

The band's fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download). Read more - here.