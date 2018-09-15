News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Azwel's Half The Battle (Week in Review)

Azwel

Singled Out: Azwel's Half The Battle was a top story on Tuesday: Azwel just released their new album "Phantasmagoria" and to celebrate we asked band mastermind Jason Perrillo to tell us the story behind the track "Half The Battle". Here is the story:

"Half the Battle" is a sort of old style song, with tack piano, vocal harmonies and a horn solo. There's nothing else on the album like it. I put it as track 2 and released it as the first single for that reason alone. It's a story about someone being followed by a gang of criminals, although they have got the wrong guy. I suppose it can be taken as a metaphor for all those unavoidable things chasing you in real life.

Instead of filming a video for it, I paired up the song with a silent film from the 20's which follows the songs lyrics. I had the idea of doing a video which would kind of reenact the old film but that would be been too much work and too expensive.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

