News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates (Week in Review)

.
Bowie

The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates was a top story on Tuesday: A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour will be returning to the road early next year for a North American tour that will include 32 dates.

The trek will feature the collective, spearheaded by Mike Garson, along with other key musicians who played with Bowie, including Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas along with vocalists like Bernard Fowler and Corey Glover.

Fans on the west coast can catch the tour later this month when it visits several cities in California as well as Reno. The 2019 trek will run from February 6th through March 22nd. See all of the dates - here.

More Bowie News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates

Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found

David Bowie In The 1980s Celebrated With New Box Set

Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

David Bowie's Let's Dance Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

Slash Rocks New Single On Late Night TV Show

AC/DC's Bon Scott Era The Focus Of New Book

Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

Aerosmith And Roots Walk This Way On Kids Instruments

John Mellencamp Returning With New Album and Tour

Singled Out: Sarra's Kerosene

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.