The Ramones Stream Remix Of Rare Track

A demo of the tune from 1977's "Rocket To Russia" first surfaced on an expanded 2001 CD version of the project; the 2018 remix by producer Ed Stasium is one of two versions - the other a "basic rough mix" - that appear on the second disc of the forthcoming 3CD package alongside a series of previously-unreleased extras.

The "Road To Ruin" reissue presents an original and new mix of the Ramones' fourth album, which saw the introduction of drummer Marky Ramone after founding member Tommy Ramone exited the lineup to oversee production and songwriting for the group.

The set also includes a previously-unreleased recording of the band's entire 1979 New Year's Eve concert that was mixed live-to-air on WNEW-FM by Stasium and sourced from Tommy's original mixing board console cassette. Listen to the remix - here.