UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members (Week in Review)

.
UFO

UFO 50th Anniversary To Fly Without Key Members was a top story on Tuesday: UFO are gearing up launch 50th anniversary show next year but now two famed members from the group's history, guitarist Michael Schenker and also bassist Pete Way, have both said they will not be taking part.

Schenker made his reveal during a chat with Classic Rock last week. He told them, "Bands like UFO and the Scorpions are trying to fool the audience, and I'm not a part of that world. It's becoming a trend to make a big deal about playing last shows, and those bands do it because they can't get anywhere in a normal way."

He then explained his reasoning further, "For me, UFO only exists with the original five members, plus producer Ron Nevison. Phil Mogg calls his current band UFO, but it isn't UFO."

The guitarist comments were followed by a statement from Pete Way, who left the group in 2008. He said, "After the publicity which is currently surrounding Michael Schenker's announcement that he most definitely will NOT be joining in with UFO's advertised outing I would like to make sure that nobody is under the illusion that I will be appearing. It is not made clear in the advertising. I will be touring with my new band (Paul Chapman will not be on guitar sadly but it was a pleasure to see him again). I wish UFO all the luck in the world and I am sure fans would like to see the original line up but for me I can only say RIP UFO" - here.

